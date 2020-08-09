Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.29. 5,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,310. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.
About Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.
