Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.29. 5,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,310. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Franklin Street Properties from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

