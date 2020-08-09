Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FULT. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of FULT traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $10.10. 35,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,679. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $29,374.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,204 shares in the company, valued at $170,021.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $94,713.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 154,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,589,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,819 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

