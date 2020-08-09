FYDcoin (FYD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $795.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. FYDcoin has a market cap of $436,713.69 and $795.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001539 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000547 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000078 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYD is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 493,823,290 coins and its circulating supply is 473,875,450 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

