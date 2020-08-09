Gartner (NYSE:IT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.39 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Gartner updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,701. Gartner has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $115,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

