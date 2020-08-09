General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus cut General Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.57.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.66. 27,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.84. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 91.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.