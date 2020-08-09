Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.68.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.10. 229,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,177,450. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $73.74. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.