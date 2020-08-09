Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Glaukos stock traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.45. 821,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,774. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.78. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. Glaukos’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $8,138,145.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 701.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

