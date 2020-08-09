Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GMED. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.31.
GMED traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.64. The stock had a trading volume of 123,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.97. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.35.
In other Globus Medical news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $32,947.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at $462,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 67.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 341.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 126.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
