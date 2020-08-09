Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GMED. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.31.

GMED traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.64. The stock had a trading volume of 123,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.97. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.35.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $32,947.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at $462,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 67.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 341.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 126.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

