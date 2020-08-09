Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

GOGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 22,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $36,176.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 73,549 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 55,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 75,739 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. 1,158,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,970. Gogo has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $274.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

