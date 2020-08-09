Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.50.
GOGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.
In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 22,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $36,176.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Gogo stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. 1,158,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,970. Gogo has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $274.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Gogo
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).
