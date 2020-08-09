Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN AUMN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 46,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,821. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUMN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective (up from $0.80) on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

