Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Announces Earnings Results

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $316.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of GDOT traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.29. 29,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other Green Dot news, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $590,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.76 per share, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 40,250 shares of company stock worth $1,451,655 and have sold 42,040 shares worth $1,953,042. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.