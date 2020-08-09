Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Lowered to $93.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Haemonetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.60.

NYSE:HAE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.95. 10,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.41. Haemonetics has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $140.36. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $101,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $31,437.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,651 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,110. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 839.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

