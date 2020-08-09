H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.08 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

HEES stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 10,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $711.02 million, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.27.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Lawrence C. Karlson purchased 2,875 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $38,266.25. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HEES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

