Heroux Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.79

Heroux Devtek Inc (OTCMKTS:HERXF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.79 and traded as low as $7.52. Heroux Devtek shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 820 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Heroux Devtek from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Heroux Devtek alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Heroux Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heroux Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.