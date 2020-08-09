Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 10,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average is $82.66. Hilton Hotels has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 118.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

