Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Horace Mann Educators from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday.
NYSE:HMN opened at $40.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.
Read More: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.