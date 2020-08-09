Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Horace Mann Educators from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:HMN opened at $40.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $314.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

