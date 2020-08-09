Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

SVC stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 40,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,322. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -779,000.00 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. Research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 453.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 517.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 129.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 36.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

