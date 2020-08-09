Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Given New GBX 50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HUM has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hummingbird Resources from GBX 48 ($0.59) to GBX 52 ($0.64) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Hummingbird Resources stock traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 40.25 ($0.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,795. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 42.22 ($0.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $142.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.41.

In related news, insider Thomas Hill acquired 25,000 shares of Hummingbird Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,587 ($31.84) per share, with a total value of £646,750 ($795,902.04).

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company primarily holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali. The company was founded in 2005 and is Headquartered in West Midlands, the United Kingdom.

