Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

HY stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.21. 849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

