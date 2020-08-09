iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) Short Interest Down 7.1% in July

iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 567,800 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 611,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 492,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of IFMK stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. iFresh has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $3.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iFresh stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of iFresh as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iFresh Inc operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands.

