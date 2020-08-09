Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 8,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $190.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Gordon Haskett cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.12.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,741 shares of company stock worth $17,691,455. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $675,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $107,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

