Immedia Group (LON:IME) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.88

Immedia Group PLC (LON:IME)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.88 and traded as low as $13.80. Immedia Group shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 7,878 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26.

About Immedia Group (LON:IME)

Immedia Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and communication service business through the provision of interactive digital channels products and services using music, radio, and screen-based media primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Production and Operations.

