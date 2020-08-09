Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Hold Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Imperial Oil from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Imperial Oil to a sell rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Imperial Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.67.

IMO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. 16,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,836. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 97.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 63.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at $151,000.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

