Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMBBY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Imperial Tobacco Group stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,742. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Imperial Tobacco Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

