Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inphi in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.87.

Get Inphi alerts:

NYSE:IPHI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,240. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.38. Inphi has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.04.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.12 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inphi will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.36, for a total value of $1,093,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,947.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 81,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $8,857,697.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,711,162.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,034 shares of company stock valued at $14,353,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 37.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Inphi during the first quarter worth $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Inphi by 51.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.