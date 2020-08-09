Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Releases Earnings Results

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN INS traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.55. 2,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,565. Intelligent Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research note on Tuesday.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

