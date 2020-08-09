Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TILE. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Interface from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interface presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ TILE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,480. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 31.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Interface will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Interface by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Interface by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Interface by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Interface by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Interface by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 324,042 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

