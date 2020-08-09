International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Update

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 946,200 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 271,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBOC shares. BidaskClub downgraded International Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $33.21 on Friday. International Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.24.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 29.42%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.