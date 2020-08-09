International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1,068.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 7.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in International Paper by 10.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 215,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 144,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,607. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BofA Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

