Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to Sell

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

OTCMKTS ISNPY traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 321,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,214. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.