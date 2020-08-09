inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Announces Earnings Results

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. inTEST updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.04-0.09 EPS.

INTT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,179. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

INTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of inTEST from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

