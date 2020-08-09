Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

IVA traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,448. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

