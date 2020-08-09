Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42.4% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 493.8% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 798.1% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 423,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $274.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,216,088. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $271.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

