InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded InVitae from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark cut InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on InVitae from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.89.

NYSE NVTA traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.60. 70,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,428. InVitae has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $35.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.15.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 82.78% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. InVitae’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that InVitae will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 6,864 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $114,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,863 shares of company stock worth $4,261,151 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of InVitae by 46.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the second quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the first quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InVitae by 2,981.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

