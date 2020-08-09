Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th.

Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 375.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 91.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

