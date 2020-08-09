IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.70-1.00 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.70-1.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 9.99. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $184.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.16. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. BidaskClub cut IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.44, for a total transaction of $2,301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,513,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,840,598.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.69, for a total transaction of $2,182,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,939,993.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,736,308. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

