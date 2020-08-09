IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IPSEY. ValuEngine cut shares of IPSEN S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale cut shares of IPSEN S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY remained flat at $$24.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. 56 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. IPSEN S A/S has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $28.62.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

