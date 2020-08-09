iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 299,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $920,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,322. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.04.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

