iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.77. 7,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,426. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.69.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

