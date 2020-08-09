iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 1.9% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,577,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,032,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,046,000 after purchasing an additional 242,896 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 109.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 970,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,195,000 after purchasing an additional 506,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 827,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after buying an additional 54,052 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 816.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after buying an additional 570,346 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.98. 5,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,079. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.99 and a 200 day moving average of $137.68. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $153.64.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

