Ixico (LON:IXI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.74

Ixico Plc (LON:IXI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.74 and traded as low as $66.00. Ixico shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 25,520 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.74.

Get Ixico alerts:

Ixico (LON:IXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 1.01 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ixico Plc will post -1.2079636 EPS for the current year.

IXICO plc provides technology enabled services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Ixico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ixico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.