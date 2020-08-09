J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JDWPY. Stifel Nicolaus raised J D Wetherspoon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

JDWPY stock remained flat at $$54.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.20.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

