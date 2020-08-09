Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. Jabil posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 266.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,466 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 738.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 50,388 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. Jabil has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.