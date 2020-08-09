Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $637,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 90,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 41,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,612 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.05. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

