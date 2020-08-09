Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes $552,000 Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 154.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 710.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

Shares of ROKU traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,708,017. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $1,315,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $3,896,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,369 shares of company stock valued at $40,446,814. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

