JBJ Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 366.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Amgen by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after buying an additional 2,478,922 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Amgen by 298.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $38,885,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,885,000 after buying an additional 868,178 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.70. 76,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.45. The company has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.