JBJ Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,425 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 88.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.41.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.