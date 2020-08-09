JBJ Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,273 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 242.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Diageo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,528. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.3623 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. AlphaValue raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

