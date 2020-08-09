JBJ Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,963 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,876 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 0.5% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $3.84 on Thursday, reaching $203.10. 161,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,733. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.72. The stock has a market cap of $150.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

