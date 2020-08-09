JBJ Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,528 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 523.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 327.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.94. 30,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,857. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.04.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.45.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

